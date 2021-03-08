Applications open for $1.3b manufacturing funding

Businesses in Capricornia are encouraged to apply for the Australian Government’s $1.3 billion Modern Manufacturing Initiative. Picture: istock

Businesses in Capricornia are encouraged to apply for the Australian Government’s $1.3 billion Modern Manufacturing Initiative.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said local businesses could benefit from the new grants, which would help them scale up, create jobs, and compete internationally.

“If you have an exciting project in our priority sectors this is your opportunity to receive funding support and be part of an important national effort to expand and enhance our manufacturing sector,” Ms Landry said.

Through the Modern Manufacturing Initiative, funding is being provided to successful applicants in six national priority sectors.

First rounds are now open for Resources Technology and Critical Minerals, Medical Products, and the Space sector.

Other priority sectors opening in the coming weeks are Food and Beverage, Recycling and Clean Energy, and Defence.

Two of the three investment streams under the Modern Manufacturing Initiative are currently open.

The Manufacturing Translation Stream will support projects to translate good ideas into new or enhanced commercial outcomes, while the Manufacturing Integration Stream will support projects that integrate Australian businesses into global value chains, or that upgrade their existing position in a value chain.

To guide the types of projects the government will back in each sector under the Modern Manufacturing Initiative, an industry-led road map is also being released.

“I certainly encourage local manufacturing businesses to be part of our practical plan to secure the future of manufacturing and help create jobs and a stronger Australia,” Ms Landry said.

For more information, go to www.business.gov.au/mmii and www.business.gov.au/mmit.