Applications open for 21 apprentice, trainee jobs at council

APPLICATIONS are now open for Rockhampton Regional Council’s apprentice and trainee program for 2021.

CEO Evan Pardon said applications for this program wouldn’t normally open for another few months, however council had made the decision to bring it forward this year.

“This program is a fantastic opportunity for those looking to explore different types of work, secure a nationally recognised qualification, and have access to excellent mentoring to kick start their career,” said Mr Pardon.

“We know these are uncertain times for many people, especially those looking to start their career.

“By bringing forward the applications we’re demonstrating our commitment to providing these opportunities, and we’ll be able to give some certainty to the successful applicants for these 21 positions and help secure their futures to commence in January 2021.

“These are great opportunities for school leavers as well as those looking to change career. “Not only are these positions great opportunities in and of themselves, they can also lead to permanent roles in council. We have a number of employees who started off as trainees or apprentices who have continued to work with us for many years.

“Just recently we were able to offer permanent roles with council to two young apprentice mechanics, Cody Donnelly and Nicholas Crawford.”

Both were previous apprentices and Nicholas said the opportunity provided by council had given them a very broad and comprehensive understanding of their trade.

“I always knew that I wanted to be a mechanic, but I didn’t want to be limited to just cars or vehicles. Working with council, I have been exposed to a wider range of experiences, anything from fixing heavy machinery, to trucks and right down to lawnmowers,” Nicholas said.

Cody said he was grateful for the experience of his apprenticeship and the skills he had already learned.

“We are not limited to staying in the mechanical shed. We often are called out to fix issues on site and no two days are ever the same,” Cody said.

Council has a number of positions available in a range of fields this year:

14 Business Administration Trainees;

1 Live Production and Services Trainee;

2 Horticulture Trainees;

1 Treatment Plant Operator Trainee;

2 Apprentice Mechanics;

1 Apprentice Electrician.

Applications close on Monday, August 31.

To get your application in now head here.