APPLICATIONS are now open for a new round of funding to help train job-seekers.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said community organisations could apply for funding under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program.

The grants are used to develop community-based projects aimed at getting people employment.

Visit training.qld.gov.au for more information or to apply.

An information forum will be held at Allenstown Hotel on Wednesday. Applications close April 6.