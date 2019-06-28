Apply for interest-free loans before it's too late

Loans and grants are eligible households and small businesses. Picture: FILE

MEMBER for Keppel Brittany Lauga says time's running out for Central Queenslanders to access interest-free loans and grants to afford the upfront cost of household battery storage systems.

These loans and grants are open to eligible Queensland households and small businesses, but close on Sunday.

Mrs Lauga said home owners could apply for interest-free loans and grants for a combined solar and battery storage system or to add battery storage to their existing solar system.

"Around 1000 assistance packages are available for combined solar and battery systems, offering grants of $3000 plus interest-free loans of up to $10,000 repayable within 10 years.”

Mrs Lauga said home owners could get a quote from an eligible battery supplier online at qld.gov.au/batteryloans.

Visit qld.gov.au to apply.