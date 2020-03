Apprentice Swaine Arnold Weier got picked up for drink-driving at Yeppoon on February 6.

A CAPRICORN Coast apprentice’s limited traffic history stood him in good stead after he got picked up for drink-driving.

Swaine Arnold Weier, 20, recorded a blood alcohol reading of .093 after police pulled him over on Yeppoon Rd on February 6.

Last week he pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to the offence.

Weier was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months.

His application for a restricted licence for work purposes was successful.