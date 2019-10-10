Apprentice fits the criteria for industry

WITH the support of his family behind him, diesel fitting runs deep in Will Webley’s veins.

He was one of six apprentice fitters and tradespeople who dispersed across the mechanical workshop at CQUni’s Rockhampton City Campus yesterday.

It marked the 19-year-old’s first day in Rockhampton after being chosen by Glencore to showcase his skills at the Worldskills Heavy Vehicle Mechanical Competition.

Will, an apprentice for the past three years, now works at Hail Creek Open Cut in the Bowen Basin.

Meanwhile, this week saw CQUni play host to the region’s top diesel fitting mechanics whose eyes cast over the apprentices and tradespeople who battled it out with various challenges in the regional heats on Wednesday and Thursday.

Will was put to the test during the competition when required to remember all types of mechanical measuring with engines and breaks.

He also dedicated time to electrical charging and steering systems on a truck.

It was all worth it for the young apprentice who aimed to see himself become a tradesman or subcontractor where he could start a career in the industry to fit heavy equipment.

Will grew up in Mackay where his main hobbies were casting a line out in the water to catch fish, wakeboarding and pig racing.

“I had always liked to play around with objects, I’m very hands on,” he said.

“My uncle was a fitter and dad was an electrician.”

Will now waits to find out if he will move forward to the national competition when results are released on October 17.