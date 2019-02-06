Apprentice put-off as building collapse hits more tradies

AN APPRENTICE is out of work and a tradie will close his business after a series of company collapses left him thousands of dollars out of pocket.

Jacob Broughton is another Ipswich face on the growing list of people affected when big construction companies go bad.

He was put-off by tiler Matt Evans, whose work dried-up and income cut when G.J. Gardner collapsed last month.

Today we launch a five-part investigation into the collapse of dozens of building companies who owe little subbies like Mr Evans thousands of dollars.

Two building company collapses has left the long-time tiler so fed-up with the building industry, he's going to leave.

The tradie has spent the past week desperately searching for new work after the collapse of G.J. Gardner at North Ipswich.

He was booked on G.J projects until the end of February; jobs that were all cancelled after the collapse.

"I've got to go out and find work now," he said.

The lack of work has prompted Mr Evans to drop his apprentice Jacob.

"There's just not enough work," he said.

Jacob plans to travel to Sydney and start the next chapter of his life, perhaps as a chippy.

Mr Evans will stay, owed about $15,000 from G.J. Gardner North Ipswich franchisee Pieter Burghout.

Liquidators have been appointed to the branch, which Mr Evans believes will result in him not receiving a cent.

The tradie is working on a small job in Ipswich this week, but it won't be enough to keep his young family going until the end of the month.

Despite the tough period he said there was nothing to do except fight on.

"You just push through it," he said.

"It's tight."

It is the second time the tiler has battled through a building collapse.

He was a victim of the Bruce Robinson Builders saga a few years ago, which left him $13,500 short.

This time, Mr Evans knew something was wrong when G.J. Gardner at North Ipswich stopped answering calls.

"We knew something was going on," he said.

Mr Evans worked on two bathrooms across Christmas to help Mr Burghout get the job done.

"He just didn't pay," the tradie said.

After tiling for several years Mr Evans is now looking for more secure work, possibly in the police force.

"I won't do it for too much longer," he said.

Like others before him, the tradie wants better regulation and improved action by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission.

"You pay all this money to them, insurances and licensed, when people go down they don't want to know you," he said.

"They just need to do something."

"It makes you want to give it up I had an apprentice with me

"Builders are never paying on time."