Apprentice ready to 'give the boys a run for their money'

TA' STEERE had been working her butt off applying for jobs and trying to get in for apprenticeships before receiving news that would change everything.

All her hard work had paid off and she was to be one of three new apprentices signed to REO Heavy Equipment Repairs.

Ms Steere, who signed her four- year apprenticeship with locally renowned earthmoving company Thursday, said she was ecstatic when she heard the good news.

"There was a wide range of apprenticeships going and I was lucky to get this one,” she said.

"I probably applied for about 15-20 at least. I just kept going, kept sticking it out there.

"If you want a job you have to apply everywhere.”

The 17-year-old, who graduated from Rockhampton State High School last year, said she became interested in the line of work after completing a Tafe course.

"It was a real eye opener to see what was actually out there and I just couldn't see myself in an office job,” she said.

"I would rather be out doing something.”

The new diesel fitter apprentice said the role was going to involve hands-on heavy, dirty work. She'll be doing a lot of work on machinery, diagnostics and repairs.

Ms Steere was excited to get in there and "give the boys a run for their money”.

"People generally stereotype that this is a male job, but girls can do it and are out there and just as passionate as the boys are to get into the industry,” she said.

Ms Steere hopes the apprenticeship leads to more employment down the road.

"Hopefully it leads to lots of good job opportunities after I finish the apprenticeship and become qualified,” she said.

"I am willing to stick it out, get through this apprenticeship and see where that gets me in life.”