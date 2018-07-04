Apprentice television host to visit Rocky for conference

Mark Bouris, the host of The Apprentice, is coming to Rocky for an economic conference in October.

TV host Mark Bouris will be guest speaker at a national economic development conference to be held in Rocky later this year.

More than 200 of the best and brightest minds in the economic development sector will meet in the Beef Capital for the National Economic Development Conference.

The flagship event of Economic Development Australia will be held from October 16-19.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said it was a coup for the region.

"To have the top minds in economic development travel to Rockhampton is the perfect fit for our region which continues to go from strength to strength in this area,” Cr Strelow said.

"I am extremely proud of our economic development team, Advance Rockhampton, who have worked hard to attract this national conference to Rockhampton.”

Mr Bouris is the founder of Wizard Home Loans and Yellow Brick Road and is renowned for his role on television shows The Apprentice and The Mentor.

He will be joined by a list of influential speakers including Dr Catherine Ball, Chris Helder and Nick Palousis, whose knowledge and expertise will challenge delegates, and encourage robust dialogue.

The conference's central themes this year are: Winning in job and business creation, an old game with new rules for success, and disruptive innovation to diversify economic growth.

"It is clear that Rockhampton is the ideal fit for the conversation on disruptive innovation and diversifying our economy to create economic growth,” Cr Strelow said.

"This is the very path we are on and the rewarding part is that we are increasingly becoming recognised for our efforts and achievements in this area.

"Over the past year we have attracted a number of Australia's most successful entrepreneurs to talk to local businesses and start-ups, and it is our absolute pleasure to be welcoming the EDA and such high profile speakers like Mark Bouris to Rockhampton.”

CONFERENCE:

National Economic Development Conference

October 16-19

RRC is seeking sponsorship, those interested email advancerockhamtpon@rrc.qld.gov.au

Register for early bird tickers visit: www.nedc2018.com.au