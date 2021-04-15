Menu
Crime

Apprentice’s morning-after drink driving offence

Kerri-Anne Mesner
15th Apr 2021 6:00 PM
A morning-after drive to take friends home resulted in a young man being busted for drink driving.

Kaleb Webb Rowley, 19, pleaded guilty on April 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted Rowley driving a bronze Holden hatchback on Moores Creek Road at 7.15am on March 28 with three passengers in the car.

He said Rowley told police he had drunk alcohol between 8pm and 2am the night before and was driving his friends home.

Rowley, a provisional licence holder, which has a zero alcohol driving limit, had a blood-alcohol content reading of .021.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client was about to start a diesel fitter apprenticeship in Emerald to which his father would drive him and Rowley could cycle to work from there.

He said Rowley claimed he woke up on March 28 and didn’t feel the effects of alcohol.

Rowley was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

