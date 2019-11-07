Apprentices time to get work ready

Wilson Boyd is undertaking his end of year theory and practical assessments as part of his apprenticeship.

CQUniversity Certificate III in Carpentry student Wilson Boyd has enjoyed a more “hands-on” approach during the third year of his apprenticeship with TJ Smith Builders.

For Wilson, the challenge of his course now becoming more advanced has been enjoyable.

“It’s been good because it’s more hands-on now,” he said.

“Recently we've been doing concreting, setting out and setting up the slab for houses.”

Wilson is one of a number of Central Queensland’s trades apprentices who are in the thick of their end-of-year training and assessments at Rockhampton City’s CQUniversity campus this week.

The apprentices are honing their skills, and applying the skills and knowledge they have acquired to help them finish off the year and improve their performance when they’re on the job.

Students in metal fabrication, electrical and carpentry have been busy with practical and theory assessments with their training being put to the test.

Second-year electrical apprentice Mitchell Barlow, who works for Komatsu, said he was enjoying his studies.

“It’s really good that we get different teachers as they offer different perspectives on our trade,” he said.

“One of the teachers worked at Komatsu as a contractor once and it was good for him to be able to make the training relevant to our workplace.”

Carl Robinson, a third-year apprentice with RC Contracting, had recently finished making the final touches on a pot-belly stove as part of his Certificate III in Engineering-Fabrication trade training.

“The training is good because a lot of the stuff I do at RC is big stuff, while some of our training involves smaller projects, which is different and pretty challenging,” he said.

Third-year apprentice cabinet-maker Trent Rook said he found the training at CQUni fit well with his work schedule.

“The training is pretty easy for me – I only come here for one-week every year, but what I learn is good for my job,” he said.

