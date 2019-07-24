APPRENTICES WANTED: Major electricity company begins search

ERGON Energy and Energex are on the lookout for about 100 of Queensland's brightest aspiring apprentices.

With recruitment underway for the early-2020 intake, the Queensland-owned electricity distributors will welcome 95 new starters next January and February, with 72 roles up for grabs at Ergon Energy and 23 at Energex.

For Central Queensland, this will include seven in Rockhampton, two in Gladstone and one each in Miriam Vale and Monto.

Ergon's Capricornia area manager Brian Dingle said these roles represented opportunities for people to earn, learn and work in their own communities.

"It's no surprise that there is always enormous interest from local candidates,” Mr Dingle said.

"It's a win all-round - local communities benefit from being able to retain local talent, it's great for apprentices to be able to launch their electricity industry careers closer to home, and there's that special sense of pride and commitment that comes from living and working in the communities that you serve.

"The other dynamic we see is candidates who are excited at the opportunity to relocate to a new location, often in a regional area, and they tend to build very strong connections and lives in these communities.”

Mr Dingle said he also expected to see a continuation of the trend towards a broader applicant pool.

"Energex and Ergon have had a strong focus on encouraging diversity of age, gender and background, and this is translating into interest from a broader group of very high calibre candidates and a workforce that really reflects our communities. I'm excited to see who throws their hat into the ring this year.”

Apprenticeships are available across a range of field and substation disciplines, including electricians, distribution and transmission linespersons, communications technicians and mechanical fitters.

For more information or to apply for the 2020 intake, visit the Ergon or Energex websites. Applications close at 10pm on Monday, August 5.