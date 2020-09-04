Menu
Kaidee Neyland is currently a school-based trainee working at Isaac Libraries and at the Customer Service Centre.
Apprenticeship opportunities for eager workers across region

Kristen Booth
4th Sep 2020 12:16 PM
MORE than 10 traineeships and apprenticeships are up for grabs for the region’s young people and mature aged adults.

Isaac Regional Council is now accepting applications for the 2021 intake of trainees and apprentices.

Young adults, school leavers and mature age adults can gain a nationally recognised qualification for 12 positions available in Clermont, Moranbah and Nebo.

Mayor Anne Baker said Council was committed to supporting genuine career pathways and employment opportunities.

“Here’s your opportunity to help shape communities and positively impact lives by working in local government,” she said.

“We’re everyday people doing amazing things.”

READ: Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

Acting CEO Darren Fettell said finding homegrown talent and helping them reach their career goals was one of the greatest achievements.

“These exciting opportunities provide valuable hands on experience,” he said.

“As an apprentice or trainee with Council, you can work towards a qualification in a supportive work environment.

“This just goes to show the wonderful career opportunities you can have right here in the Isaac region.”

The 2021 intake includes:

  • Trainee Safety Officer, Clermont/Moranbah
  • Trainee Contracts & Procurement, Moranbah
  • Trainee Payroll Officer, Nebo
  • Trainee Administration, Clermont
  • Trainee Administration, Moranbah
  • School Based Trainee Frontline Service Officer, Clermont
  • School Based Trainee Frontline Service Officer, Moranbah
  • Trainee Museum Frontline Service Officer, Clermont
  • Trainee Compliance Officer, Moranbah
  • Trainee People & Performance Administration Officer, Moranbah
  • Apprentice Carpenter, Moranbah
  • Apprentice Plumber, Clermont

Applications close September 30. Visit the website for more information on how to apply.

