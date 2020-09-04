Apprenticeship opportunities for eager workers across region

Kaidee Neyland is currently a school-based trainee working at Isaac Libraries and at the Customer Service Centre.

MORE than 10 traineeships and apprenticeships are up for grabs for the region’s young people and mature aged adults.

Isaac Regional Council is now accepting applications for the 2021 intake of trainees and apprentices.

Young adults, school leavers and mature age adults can gain a nationally recognised qualification for 12 positions available in Clermont, Moranbah and Nebo.

Mayor Anne Baker said Council was committed to supporting genuine career pathways and employment opportunities.

“Here’s your opportunity to help shape communities and positively impact lives by working in local government,” she said.

“We’re everyday people doing amazing things.”

Acting CEO Darren Fettell said finding homegrown talent and helping them reach their career goals was one of the greatest achievements.

“These exciting opportunities provide valuable hands on experience,” he said.

“As an apprentice or trainee with Council, you can work towards a qualification in a supportive work environment.

“This just goes to show the wonderful career opportunities you can have right here in the Isaac region.”

The 2021 intake includes:

Trainee Safety Officer, Clermont/Moranbah

Trainee Contracts & Procurement, Moranbah

Trainee Payroll Officer, Nebo

Trainee Administration, Clermont

Trainee Administration, Moranbah

School Based Trainee Frontline Service Officer, Clermont

School Based Trainee Frontline Service Officer, Moranbah

Trainee Museum Frontline Service Officer, Clermont

Trainee Compliance Officer, Moranbah

Trainee People & Performance Administration Officer, Moranbah

Apprentice Carpenter, Moranbah

Apprentice Plumber, Clermont

Applications close September 30. Visit the website for more information on how to apply.