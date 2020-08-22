Apprenticeships now open with Ergon in Central Queensland

Brittany Lauga MP and Barry O'Rourke MP with, Front Left – Shelby Warcon, Teagan Spratt. Far Right – Brian Dingle Area Manager Capricornia. Second row Left to Right – Nathan Poole, Brooke Leard, Gabbi Hyde, Lyncoln Rebel. Third Row Left to Right – Matt Easton, Jamie Costello, Nathan Cocker, Cooper Johnson, Ben Wilkinson, Harry Phillis. Back Row Left to Right – Luke Offord Apprentice Coordinator,

APPRENTICESHIPS are now open with Ergon Energy, with 14 spots available for Central Queensland.

The Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said applications opened on Friday for Queensland’s publicly-owned energy distributor, Ergon.

“These are the next generation of energy workers who will have the skills to support Queensland’s ongoing transition to a renewable future,” she said.

“The Palaszczuk Government is investing in the futures for young Queenslanders and there has never been a better time to get a trade in the power sector with our publicly owned energy assets.”

Applications are now open until September 8.

For more information visit Ergon.

