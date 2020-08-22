Menu
Brittany Lauga MP and Barry O'Rourke MP with, Front Left – Shelby Warcon, Teagan Spratt. Far Right – Brian Dingle Area Manager Capricornia. Second row Left to Right – Nathan Poole, Brooke Leard, Gabbi Hyde, Lyncoln Rebel. Third Row Left to Right – Matt Easton, Jamie Costello, Nathan Cocker, Cooper Johnson, Ben Wilkinson, Harry Phillis. Back Row Left to Right – Luke Offord Apprentice Coordinator,
News

Apprenticeships now open with Ergon in Central Queensland

Vanessa Jarrett
22nd Aug 2020 4:06 PM
APPRENTICESHIPS are now open with Ergon Energy, with 14 spots available for Central Queensland.

The Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said applications opened on Friday for Queensland’s publicly-owned energy distributor, Ergon.

“These are the next generation of energy workers who will have the skills to support Queensland’s ongoing transition to a renewable future,” she said.

“The Palaszczuk Government is investing in the futures for young Queenslanders and there has never been a better time to get a trade in the power sector with our publicly owned energy assets.”

Applications are now open until September 8.

For more information visit Ergon.




