Queensland Resources Council CEO Ian Macfarlane
Queensland Resources Council CEO Ian Macfarlane
Approval of $1 billion CQ mine project earns praise

Leighton Smith
by
14th May 2019 7:00 PM
FOLLOWING the Queensland Government's decision to approve the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) the Olive Downs metallurgical coal mine project, mining supporters have praised the move.

Queensland Resources Council CEO Ian Macfarlane and Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson were excited about the coking coal project which would producing essential ingredient essential for the steel making process and generate royalties over the 79-year life of mine worth $5.685 billion, in addition to creating 500 jobs in construction and 1000 jobs once the mine is operational.

"On behalf of the 315,000 Queenslanders already working in the resources industry across the State, we welcome the Palaszczuk Government's decision to approve the EIS for Olive Downs,” Mr Macfarlane said.

"At a time when Queensland's unemployment rate is increasing, the approval of Olive Downs coal project is a commitment of confidence amid attacks and threats of increased tax on coal.

"At a time when there are calls for Queensland mine workers to reskill, the industry is creating jobs and has more than 1000 vacancies to fill.”

Mr Robertson said the project would pump an estimated $10 billion into the Queensland economy and generate at least $1 billion in royalties,

"The key is local jobs - and solid, secure local jobs - for the Capricornia region, with Pembroke committing to recruiting locals and workers from nearby regions,” Mr Robertson said.

