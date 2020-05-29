APPROVED: Blackwater skate park just months away

A view of the expected look of the new skate park.Photo: CHRC

BLACKWATER residents have had their voices heard and will soon be riding at the town’s own skate park.

Central Highlands Regional Council revealed the building of the Blackwater skate park was expected to be completed by March next year.

One million dollars from the State Government’s Active Community Infrastructure Grant program will fund part of the project, with the council to fund a further $450,000 to complete the skate park, which will be at the corner of Wattle St and Pine St and across from Rotary Park.

What the new skate park will look like.

The funding will allow the project to be completed in one phase rather than staggered over multiple years like originally planned.

The draft concept design of the skate park shows an intermediate and advanced circuit, beginner circuit, quarter pipe and half-closed bowl, among other features.

Seating and shaded shelters are to be positioned around the skate park, as well as a drinking fountain, lighting and CCTV, regular and disabled carparking and zebra crossings leading to the area.

The council’s manager community recreation and facilities Steven Gatt said the facility would provide additional sport and recreational activities to the community of Blackwater.

A 3D overview design of the Blackwater Skate Park.

He said it would provide a range of skating and riding activities for children as young as four years old and adults, ranging from beginners to more advanced levels.

“The project is essentially ready to go and deliver,” he said.

The Final Concept Report was shown to councillors at the general council meeting on Wednesday, May 27, who approved the project for inclusion in the 2020/21 capital works program with the procurement phase to start before the end of this financial year.

The council says the State Government has indicated 80 per cent of funding will be released before the end of the financial year and the finalisation of the project must happen within 12 months after the commencement of works.