Approved retail site up for sale for almost $1 million

MAJOR PLANS: Artist impressions of proposed development 'Roxi's Marketplace' on Moores Creek Rd from the commercial street perspective. INSET LEFT: Artists impression of the service station perspective. RIGHT: The land, circled red, at 353 Moores Creek rd is up for sale for $995,000. Bluewater Property Trust

LAND for a proposed $5 million retail development in North Rocky is now on the market.

Last March, The Morning Bulletin reported plans for a new retail precinct at 353 Moores Creek Road, Norman Gardens.

The site is behind the North Rockhampton cemetery and before the Feez St roundabout, off Moores Creek road.

Behind the project is director of Bluewater Property Trust, Ravi Setu, who told The Morning Bulletin last year the major development, dubbed Roxi's Marketplace, would include a delicatessen, convenience shop, fruit and vegetable shop, coffee shop, eatery and a service station.

It was said it would create around 30-40 jobs during construction and 100 jobs once complete.

Mr Setu's family developed Kawana Gardens, Oasis Gardens and Kawana Central.

MAJOR PLANS: Artist impressions of proposed development 'Roxi's Marketplace' on Moores Creek Rd from the commercial street perspective. INSET LEFT: Artist's impression of the service station perspective. RIGHT: The land, circled red, at 353 Moores Creek Rd is up for sale for $995,000. Bluewater Property Trust

The site is listed for sale by negotiation for just under $1 million.

Mr Setu purchased the land in October for $514,250, according to RP Data.

In June 2017, the land was valued at $375,000.

It was first purchased in 1988 for $100,000 and in 1992, it sold for $145,000. By 2006, it had sold for $440,00.

The real estate listing is through Knight Frank and comes with the approved development application for the fuel and retail site.

The advertisement says the anchor tenant has expressed interest in leasing the convenience store and is willing to enter into a long lease.

The site is strategically placed for traffic on the way home travelling to Rocky's northern suburbs and Yeppoon.

An expression of interest for a chemist operator which could attach a medical tenant is listed along with a potential detached bottle shop.

The site is on a level 3, 757sqm of land with 80 metre frontage and is exposed to 17,000 cars per day.

Mr Setu confirmed construction should begin by the end of the year at the site.