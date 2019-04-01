April Fooled locals have beef with Great Western gaff

GOING VEGAN?: Great Western Hotel's Denis Cox pulled a fast one on Rocky customers on April Fools'.

DID we manage to fool you this April Fools' Day?

Although most readers were too clever to be tricked by Great Western Hotel manager Denis Cox's vegan menu change announcement, there were a few readers who were nearly fooled.

Many were able to appreciate the levity of the date and enjoy a cheeky turn on the Beef Capital venue's traditionally carnivorous menu.

Shiloh Chambers: "Yep you got me.”

Carly Richardson: "hahaha this almost got me!”

Julie Treacy: "Haha!!! Good try. Sucked my hubby in for a minute. Happy April Fools Day.”

Nicholai von Tonslamann: "A bright moment of hope and delight.....then I remembered the date..sigh.”

Craig Andrews: "deadset choked on my bunnings snag reading this.”

Lee Flynn: "Great April Fools joke Denis. Haha.”

Mr Cox said the prank in Monday's edition of The Morning Bulletin had been good fun and had gained a lot of traction on social media.

"One guy was a funny bloke and said he wasn't coming to the Great Western any more and that we may as well close our doors,” Mr Cox said.

At midday, the Great Western Hotel posted on Facebook to let its loyal customers know that the change wouldn't be going ahead.

"After careful consideration, the Great Western Hotel has decided to return to serving delicious, mouthwatering and award winning steaks and Texas Bar-B-Q,” the post read.