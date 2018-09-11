Menu
Aquaculture opportunities will be discussed in the Rockhampton council meeting. Samntha Nowland is pictured here at Darwin Aquaculture Centre with oyster spat
Council News

Aquaculture, NDIS and crime prevention on council agenda

Michelle Gately
by
11th Sep 2018 1:00 AM

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council meets today for their regular general meeting.

There are only a handful of items on the agenda, but they deal with several key community issues.

Community safety

Councillors will discuss an application for Federal Government funding to address crime and anti-social behaviour in public spaces. It comes just weeks after five steak knives were found in Kershaw Gardens, believed to have been used by young adults and teenagers to vandalise the new playground.

Disability strategy

The council's draft National Disability Insurance Scheme strategy will be reviewed. It is aimed at helping the community make the most of new NDIS opportunities.

Singapore supplies

Councillors will receive a report about economic discussions with Singaporean companies to improve aquaculture supply chain opportunities for the region.

Closed sessions

In confidential sessions, councillors will discuss proposed aquaculture developments in the region, the restoration of City Hall's reception room and the ongoing progress of Rockhampton Hockey Association's expansion.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

