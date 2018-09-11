Aquaculture opportunities explored in Singapore trade trip

ROCKHAMPTON councillors will lead a delegation to Singapore to learn about aquaculture investment and trade opportunities in the region.

Rockhampton Regional Council was awarded the Australia-ASEAN grant to visit Singapore with representatives from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF), CQUniversity and regional businesses.

The delegation will meet with Enterprise Singapore and Surbana Jurong, the largest Asian-based urban and infrastructure consulting firm.

The visit will cover aquaculture sites, Singapore's main retail centres and seafood processing plants over a week.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow and Councillor Tony Williams will lead the delegation.

Cr Strelow said it was a testament to the Advance Rockhampton unit and their concerted efforts to encourage new investment in the region's agriculture industry.

"Behind the scenes our Economic Development team is laying the foundations and strengthening our connections with South-East Asia to explore, promote and secure investment opportunities in our Region,” Cr Strelow said.

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Tony Williams and Mayor Margaret Strelow, will lead the delegation. Lisa Benoit ROK270515lflood2

"Council established a relationship with Surbana Jurong through a trade mission to Singapore in 2016. The company then reciprocated a visit to our Region earlier this year where we had further opportunity to promote our untapped potential.

"This grant allows us to continue these conversations, and puts us in a position to take advantage of the opportunities that the aquaculture industry can bring to our community, including food security, economic stimulus and jobs.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said it was encouraging to see ties between the two regions strengthen and develop into jobs in Central Queensland.

This is what it is all about, finding new opportunities in South East Asia that we as a region can take advantage of locally,” she said.

Surbana Jurong and Enterprise Singapore are expected to visit Rockhampton in February 2019 where the companies will visit potential aquaculture sites in the Region.

Following their visit, it's anticipated recommendations for better market development will enable increased access of Queensland's commodities into Singapore and the broader region.

The $44,000 grant is funded through the Australian Government's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.