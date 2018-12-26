Aquaman and Ralph break the box office

Cinema fans gave Boxing Day releases a big thumbs-up at the North Rockhampton Birch Carroll and Coyle yesterday.

Photos View Photo Gallery

When it comes to Ralph Breaks the Internet, the second in the Wreck-It Ralph franchise, those in the know say watch it until the very end of the credits.

Alex Murray recommends it for the whole family and Stephen Miller gives it a five out of five.

Helen, Samantha and Matthew Creed; and Josephine Mumford Jann Houley

Diehard comics fan are also flocking for a taste of Aquaman.

The Creed family from the old station at Raglan enjoyed the family outing; Matthew gave it a 4 and 1/2.

"It's not what you expect,” he said.

Leanne Pound shed a few tears at the end and gave the film "nearly five” out of five.

Sue and Gabby Hanrahan Jann Houley

Gabby Hanrahan is back in Park Avenue for Christmas and to celebrate her Mum Sue's 70th birthday last Friday.

She graduated with a degree in animation from Griffith University in 2017 and is currently working as a freelance artist.

"It's a fantastic, campy, fun film,” she said.

Robert Williams and Kathrin Bain Jann Houley

Robert Williams, who owns the Millenium comic book shop on High Street, couldn't wait to see Aquaman.

"It was brilliant, awesome... as good as Wonder Woman,” he said.

Tony O'Connor, Chrystal Hegney and Emma Mills Jann Houley

And when it comes to Jason Momoa fans, there is a Rockhampton trio who has met him four times between them.

Tony O'Connor met the Hawaiian star in Perth some years ago, "around Game of Thrones time.”

Emma Mills saw him at Comic-Con in 2014.

And Chrystal Hegney met him twice, first at SuperNova in 2017 and this year at the San Diego Comic-Con.

They reckon the movie, and its "half naked” star are "pretty great.”

The 12.30pm first-day session for Aquaman booked out with plenty more sessions to go throughout the holidays.