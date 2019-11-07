Menu
Last year’s winner Charlie King, with Michael McGrath and Vincent Robins at the Rockhampton Dance Festival
News

Arabesque your way into a walk-on role in The Nutcracker

Jann Houley, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
7th Nov 2019 9:33 AM
There are only three days remaining for one talented regional dancer to win a place centre stage with the Queensland Ballet.

The Suncorp Dream Big challenge offers one lucky Queensland boy or girl a walk-on role in The Nutcracker, and a chance to meet Li Cunxin and experience what it’s like to be part of a world class ballet company.

Entrants between five and 13 are required to submit a photo of them in arabesque position in front of a background iconic to their home town, and a short written piece.

Six finalists will receive a family package of four tickets to see a Queensland Ballet performance, including flights and accommodation to attend a QB Experience Day.

The major prize winner will rehearse for a walk-on role in The Nutcracker (December 13-15) as well as the family package for four.

The Suncorp Dream Big website currently features five photographs of Rockhampton-based entrants, from Lily C. posing on a sea kayak to Holly B. on top of Mt Archer.

Competition entry is free of charge, and closes at midnight on Sunday.

