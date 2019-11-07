Arabesque your way into a walk-on role in The Nutcracker

Last year’s winner Charlie King, with Michael McGrath and Vincent Robins at the Rockhampton Dance Festival

There are only three days remaining for one talented regional dancer to win a place centre stage with the Queensland Ballet.

The Suncorp Dream Big challenge offers one lucky Queensland boy or girl a walk-on role in The Nutcracker, and a chance to meet Li Cunxin and experience what it’s like to be part of a world class ballet company.

Entrants between five and 13 are required to submit a photo of them in arabesque position in front of a background iconic to their home town, and a short written piece.

Six finalists will receive a family package of four tickets to see a Queensland Ballet performance, including flights and accommodation to attend a QB Experience Day.

The major prize winner will rehearse for a walk-on role in The Nutcracker (December 13-15) as well as the family package for four.

The Suncorp Dream Big website currently features five photographs of Rockhampton-based entrants, from Lily C. posing on a sea kayak to Holly B. on top of Mt Archer.

Competition entry is free of charge, and closes at midnight on Sunday.