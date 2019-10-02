Menu
An aerial view of the Malchi and Robins cattle properties near Gracemere.
Archer family cattle properties auctioned

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
2nd Oct 2019 6:30 PM
A SLICE of Rockhampton’s history that has been with an iconic local family for 164 years, went under the hammer on Wednesday.

The fifth generation of the Archer family offered their “Malchi” and “Robins” cattle properties, near Gracemere, for sale by auction.

The 1501 hectares (3709 acres) of grazing country was auctioned as two lots with Malchi, comprising 18 freehold titles, being passed in for $3.3 million.

On Wednesday negotiations were continuing with the highest bidder for Malchi, a family with existing cattle properties at Rockhampton and Blackall.

Robins, with three freehold titles, was also passed in at auction for $275,000, but following negotiations was sold to the top bidder, Rockhampton’s Sutton family, for $290,000.

The Archer family’s ties to the properties date back to 1855 when the Archer brothers settled in the region when it was still part of the colony of New South Wales.

It wasn’t until 1859, with the formation of the state of Queensland, that the Archer brothers were able to freehold their aggregation.

The current generation of the Archer family will retain the nearby historically-listed property known as “Gracemere”.

“Due to unfortunate circumstances these properties (Malchi and Robins) have been made available after 164 years,” auctioneer and exclusive selling agent Virgil Kenny, of Elders Real Estate Rockhampton, told those at the auction.

Afterwards Mr Kenny, who remained confident a deal could be reached on Malchi, said the opportunity to acquire a portfolio of this scale in the pristine Rockhampton region was rare.

“It is a very unique property,” he said.

“To find one of the size and scale, and the position, I think you could go right around Australia and you’d find it very hard to find a property with the position that it has.”

Mr Kenny said offering these two properties individually had given both smaller private and large corporate buyers a chance to participate.

The auction was held at Rockhampton Leagues Club.

