Archery Open Day for all the family

Madison, Sarah and Jessica get ready for Full Draw Field Archer's Open Day on Saturday

You don’t need any equipment or experience to channel your inner Robin Hood this weekend, as the Full Draw Field Archers club is hosting an Open Day for the whole family at Limestone Creek.

Sarah went to her first club meet halfway through last year, and has since taken part in the range activities where she shoots outdoors.

Beau takes aim in readiness for the Full Draw Field Archers Open Day

Since then, her two younger sisters and little brother have also joined the club.

Their Mum said it’s a great activity to meet people and get the children outdoors.

The Full Draw Field Archers club said the sport is fun and educational, as it teaches critical thinking, logical analysis and patience.

Saturday’s free Open Day, which runs from 3-5pm, will be held at Access 4 Rockhampton/Yeppoon Road.