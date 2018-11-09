Architect designs garden descending from the sky

The house at 94 Ellington St, Tarragindi, is for sale.

WHEN an architect designs their own house its bound to be something special.

That is certainly true of Charles Howroyd's Tarragindi residence, which spans over three levels.

One of the balconies at 94 Ellington St, Tarragindi.

Mr Howroyd said it was essential his house took in views to the north.

"The city views were very important, and a north orientation," Mr Howroyd said.

The vertical garden links all three levels.

A standout feature of the 94 Ellington St home is a staircase that links the three levels and has a vertical garden.

"The vertical garden has an electric skylight that provides natural light and ventilation for the whole house," he said.

The kitchen is part of an open-plan living area.

The open-plan kitchen, living and dining is where Mr Howroyd has spent a lot of his time.

"We entertain there and one quirky thing is it has feature marble floors which match my dog's (a Shih tzu cross Maltese named Kito) colour, as he is a brindle colour," he said.

Mr Howroyd said his favourite room was the master bedroom.

Imagine gazing out to that view from the main bedroom.

"When you wake up in the morning, you're looking out into the trees because you're so high," he said.

"It is incredibly cool and breezy up here with the natural winds and beautiful views.

"The outlook is just gorgeous."

The rear of 94 Ellington St, Tarragindi.

The architect believed the house would be suited to anyone from a young family to a busy professional couple.

"It sets the tone for a family to live in it and it's fairly low maintenance," he said.

"It has a bedroom on the living level, so if you do have an elderly relative, they can come and stay and there is a bathroom there for them without having to move through levels."

He described Tarragindi as a "very green and quiet suburb".

"My favourite restaurant is Cafe O-Mai … which is walking distance."