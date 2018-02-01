Menu
Are Capras set to unveil shock new superstar signing?

Dave Taylor is rumoured to be the latest signing for the CQ Capras.
Dave Taylor is rumoured to be the latest signing for the CQ Capras. Maddison Clark ROK291117davetayl
Steph Allen
by

THE Central Queensland Capras are set to make a sensational announcement this morning, where it's expected coach Kim Williams will announce the Central Queensland 'coal train' as the team's new talent.

Taylor, who trained with the Capras as recently as November for six weeks before heading overseas for a lucrative $1 million contract with Canadian outfit, Toronto Wolfpack.

Unfortunately, the move didn't work out for the 29 year old.

Taylor has enjoyed a glittering career playing 181 games with the Brisbane Broncos, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Gold Coast Titans and Canberra Raiders.

He has also graced the state of origin arena.

The last time Taylor played for the club, he took the team into the finals.

The Morning Bulletin was unable to confirm mounting speculation about Taylor's signing with Capras coach Kim Williams this morning.

The announcement is scheduled to be made at 11am.

More details to come.

