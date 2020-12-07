Menu
Jeremy Blakeley and Haylee Walters with Digital Thumbprint facilitator Mark Stanley at Lighthouse Christian School
News

Are CQ kids safe online?

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
7th Dec 2020 1:54 PM
Jeremy Blakeley doesn’t use social media yet as his parents decided the Year 7 student was too young.

However, he’s better equipped to take care of himself when he does go online, following a visit to Lighthouse Christian School by a cyber-security expert.

Rockhampton was among the final stops on Optus’ two-week Digital Thumbprint roadshow, which promotes cyber-safety and provides online resources for adults as well as students.

“They taught us how to report when something happens online that we don’t like,” Jeremy said.

Lighthouse Christian School students undergo training about cybersecurity
Facilitator Mark Stanley said the program educated young people to reach out and tell their teachers and parents if they felt uncomfortable online.

“We live in a world, especially this year, where humans have virtually meshed with technology,” he said.

“We have to learn how to keep our children safe.”

The Digital Thumbprint is divided into five sections: Cyber Security, Digital Identity, Cyberbullying and Respectful Relationships Online, Digital Discernment and Digital Balance.

