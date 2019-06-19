Are supplements the key to combat malnutrition for the aged?

VITAL HEALTH: Supplements taken with prescribed medication sometimes results in adverse reactions.

VITAL HEALTH: Supplements taken with prescribed medication sometimes results in adverse reactions. Dean Mitchell

PREVENTING malnutrition in the aged requires utmost care from health workers in all sectors for delivery of life quality.

Of particular concern is a tendency that vulnerable aged persons purchase supplements.

Supplements taken with prescribed medication sometimes results in adverse reactions.

A case comes to mind of a person with a concerning wound that was presenting bad healing responses.

Upon prescribing a personalised herbal formula, the subsequent consult found wound healing was progressing well with prognosis of good recovery expected some months thereafter.

Interference from a multi-level marketeer resulted in purchase of a product that gave rise to a reaction; the prescribed herbal medicine healing process was adversely cancelled out.

I consider there may be some risk in purchasing goods or services from marketeers who aren't trained in taking a case history.

I think the government should put in place mandatory legislation that supplement goods or massage services by law carry out a case history record.

The community needs protection and in particular those suffering degenerative disease.

Malnutrition in aged persons deserves utmost attention, especially when degenerative disease is involved.

Parkinson's disease comes to mind, especially if medically prescribed dopamine agonists are taken.

If dopamine affects bladder control, a supplement such as turmeric may inadvertently hasten bladder dysfunction and perhaps affect kidney function.

A registered western herbalist would factor in potential bladder control disorder when a case history is taken and prescribe with safe herbal medicine protocols.

It must be understood nutritional supplements should never be viewed as products acting as nutritional replacements for malnutrition of the aged.

Pureed vegetables that have been first of all lightly steamed for 10 minutes, helps improve digestibility and keeps nutrients intact.

In fact, the small amount of water used for the steaming should be used in the pureed vegetables.

Naturally ripened fruit flesh added to wholesome yoghurt and then made into smoothie may also assist an aged person suffering malnutrition.

If by chance you're game to use sun-ripened citrus, definitely keep to one citrus variety.

If you do obtain a supplement, good forms are liquids or powders.

Powders can be reconstituted in milk, juice or water, allowing for adequate mixing time.

Aged persons should always have these supplement forms between meals so as not to interfere with natural appetite.

Peter Lewis is a registered naturopath practitioner