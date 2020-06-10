Are you adhering to Feez Street roundabout’s new road rules?

Rockhampton Regional Council are reminding road users to take notice of the recent changes made to the notorious Feez Street roundabout.

The $87,000 works, which are designed to improve safety and decrease the risk of accidents, were funded through the Federal Government’s Black Spot program.

Infrastructure Spokesperson Councillor Tony Williams said it appeared some drivers hadn’t been following the new road rules.

“This work happened in April, so there were plenty of people working from home due to COVID-19 restrictions and may have missed the changes.

“This roundabout, which sits between Moores Creek Road, Kerrigan Street, and Feez Street, has unfortunately seen a fair few accidents, with the exit on to Feez Street being a common collision site.

“Using Black Spot funding, our team has incorporated a spiral treatment to the roundabout that transitions vehicles travelling from Kerrigan Street to Feez Street from the inside lane to the outside lane. This has been done to remove the conflict between vehicles travelling south to north along Moores Creek Road, and vehicles travelling east to west from Kerrigan Street to Feez Street.

“This means that drivers approaching the roundabout from Kerrigan Street and intending to exit on to Feez Street will have a slightly different path to follow than before. They now must stay in the right lane, which will transition into an outside lane so they are able to exit onto Feez Street.

“Vehicles joining from Kerrigan Street in the left lane can now only turn left.

“I know there are plenty of drivers who have used this intersection for years, and it’s easy to just continue a habit, but I’d urge everyone to make sure they are following the new rules and road markings so they can keep themselves and others safe.”