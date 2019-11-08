ARE you at risk of bloodborne disease?

Perhaps you might be without realising how it comes about. It could be as simple as using a toothbrush someone else has just used. When immunity is low or you’re feeling generally rundown, there’s cause for concern.

Other risk factors are using unhygienic nail file, razor, or spoon cutlery directly after someone else uses the item in question. Risk of unsterilized medical equipment may possibly give rise to bloodborne disease. With that said, sterilisation of medical equipment may be more likely to have recorded safety inspection in place compared to other activities.

If bloodborne disease disturbs liver function, it possibly will affect general lifestyle. As a turning point occurs in liver disease, you may experience nausea, painful liver, painful joints and exhaustion. Furthermore, dryness of mouth and eyes as well as general moodiness may sometimes indicate disturbed liver function.

Depending on severity of liver complication, a GP might prescribe protease inhibitor, which is known to prevent reproduction of virus. Treatment with drugs may be difficult at times for a GP because liver complications could increase risk of adverse reactions from drug combining. Traditional naturopathy involves firstly improving a hygienic condition of the bloodstream with a herbal formula. Liver only treatment is avoided in traditional naturopathy due to knowing this organ has slow acting functionality overall. The cells of your liver exist for as long as two years so natural treatment takes some time to secure recovery.

In knowing problems that might arise with adverse drug reactions, traditional naturopathy would not advise a person to take citrus in any form, sometimes the liver doesn’t take kindly to any citrus. Without a doubt citrus is contraindicated in advanced liver disease because it may interfere with liver enzymes processing a herbal formula or drug treatment.

A vegetable that does provide comfort to the liver is certified organic lettuce, known in traditional naturopathy as a mild promoter of general liver function. Also, lettuce in adequate amounts helps restful sleep, which tends to support vitality.

It’s best to avoid extreme detox diets as the liver and the bloodstream may not cope well with this. One small salad with mainly light-coloured leafy greens is gentle on the liver and will benefit function in the long-term.

I have seen too many cases that have been drawn into detox gimmicks, resulting in heart palpitations and dreadful headaches, best to stay safe.

Peter Lewis, Registered Naturopath Practitioner, © 7/11/19

