Are you 'caving' school holiday activities?

There is plenty of fun to be had at the Capricorn Caves.

There is plenty of fun to be had at the Capricorn Caves.

SCHOOL holidays have never been so much fun.

1. Capricorn Caves' Little Aussie Encounters

This activity costs $15 per person for three year's and older.

Book now on 4934 2883 or contact them on www.capricorncaves.com.au.

2. Capricorn Caves' Bats and Bones, Poo and Spew Kids Only Tour

Cost is $15 per person.

Book now on 4934 2883 or contact them on www.capricorncaves.com.au.

3. Capricorn Caves' Climbing Caves

Try this 8m climbing wall which has three faces, 15 different climbs and overhangs.

Closed in shoes essential.

For persons five years old onwards cost $15.

4. Capricorn Caves' Summer Solstice Light Spectacle

Adults cost $32, children cost $16 and family passes (two adults and two children) cost $80.

5. Capricorn Caves' Fossil Tour

Adults cost $32, children $16 and family passes (two adults and two children) cost $80.

Tours are held at 10.15am, 12.15pm and 2.15pm.

The caves is located at 30 Olsens Caves Rd, The Caves.