Dhagula Trent-White took this picture of St. Joseph's Cathedral.
News

Are you heading to a church service this Easter?

18th Apr 2019 2:57 PM

IF you are wondering what the service times are over the Easter weekend, we have compiled a list of five of the churches from Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

St Luke's Anglican Church:

Good Friday: 9am

Saturday Easter Vigil: 6pm

Easter Sunday: 8.30am

St Joseph's Cathedral:

Good Friday:

  • Stations of the Cross - 9.30am
  • Celebration of the Lord's Passion - 3pm

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil: 6pm

Easter Sunday: Normal mass times

Rockhampton Baptist:

Sunday: 9.30am

North Rockhampton Uniting Church:

Good Friday: 8.30am

Easter Sunday: 8.30am

Sacred Heart Church, Yeppoon:

Good Friday: The Lord's Passion 3pm

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil: 6pm

Easter Sunday: 9am

