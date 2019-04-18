Are you heading to a church service this Easter?
IF you are wondering what the service times are over the Easter weekend, we have compiled a list of five of the churches from Rockhampton and Yeppoon.
St Luke's Anglican Church:
Good Friday: 9am
Saturday Easter Vigil: 6pm
Easter Sunday: 8.30am
St Joseph's Cathedral:
Good Friday:
- Stations of the Cross - 9.30am
- Celebration of the Lord's Passion - 3pm
Holy Saturday Easter Vigil: 6pm
Easter Sunday: Normal mass times
Rockhampton Baptist:
Sunday: 9.30am
North Rockhampton Uniting Church:
Good Friday: 8.30am
Easter Sunday: 8.30am
Sacred Heart Church, Yeppoon:
Good Friday: The Lord's Passion 3pm
Holy Saturday Easter Vigil: 6pm
Easter Sunday: 9am