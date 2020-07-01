Are you looking forward to going back to the movies?

Rockhampton cinema lovers can return to the big screen tomorrow, as Covid-19 restrictions ease.

The fun kicks off with Samsam at 10.20, an animated French movie about a boy with his own flying saucer.

As cinemas reopen, Australians can expect such titles Unhinged (July), The Personal History of David Copperfield (July), Babyteeth (July), Tenet (August), Mula n (August), Broken Hearts Gallery (August), High Note (August), Slim & I (August), Antebellum (August), Bill and Ted 3: Face the Music (August) as well as Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow, No Time to Die, Death on the Nile, Westside Story and Peter Rabbit 2.

Samsam movie poster

In addition, cinemas will be showing popular recently released movies like Bad Boys for Life, Joker, Knives Out, Invisible Man and Sonic the Hedgehog and retro content on Superhero Sundays and Friday Fright Nights.

To celebrate the reopening, Event Cinemas will offer half price adult tickets for Cinebuzz members valid across all sessions.

The customer experience will evolve to include contactless booking and check-in via the Event Cinemas booking website and app, cashless operations on site, including in the candy bar, staggered session times, hand sanitiser stations, social distancing measures (where applicable) in foyer and theatre areas and increased frequency of cleaning.

In addition, Event will introduce Intelligent Social Distanced Ticket Bookings as an alternate to checkerboard seating currently being used as the industry standard. Event’s custom-built Intelligent Social Distanced Ticket Booking system will allow family and friends to book seats together in a block, automatically distancing the group from other customers, by blocking seats directly in front and beside the group.

For more information, session times and tickets visit www.eventcinemas.com.au.