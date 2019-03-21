Are you looking to build near sea views?

WITH stunning ocean views of Corio Bay and the Keppel islands, you're not going to get much better than the land available in Pacific Outlook Estate.

The 45-lot Yeppoon estate is featured this week as The Morning Bulletin's Real Estate Guide's House of the Week.

Representing the land lots at the estate is Professionals Emu Park principal Kevin Doolan and Yeppoon Real Estate sales specialist Andrew Dowie.

Mr Doolan said what set the lots available in Pacific Outlook Estate apart from the rest were the northerly seaviews to Corio Bay.

"The estate faces north with fantastic sea views of Corio Bay and the islands,” he said.

"It is within walking distance to St Benedict's Primary School and is the cheapest land on the Capricorn Coast.

"It is only seven minutes from Yeppoon and about five minutes from the Capricorn International Golf Course.

"It's also close to Panorama Drive, so you can cut back to go to Rockhampton.”

Mr Doolan said the lots in Pacific Outlook Estate were the cheapest and fastest selling land on the Capricorn Coast.

"Blocks range from 701m2 to 900m2 - the vendor has priced them to sell and wants them sold,” he said.

"It's a new area with house and land packages available.

"Blocks range from 130,000 - $145,000. People will save up to $50,000.

"These blocks are in high demand. A lot of these blocks are flat and easy to build on.”

He said out of the 45 lots, only 19 remained. All lots currently sold have been snapped up by owner occupiers and first home buyers.

"We sold eight last month,” he said.

"We are expecting the rest be snapped up rather quickly. If you are interested, you need to get in first,.

"You won't buy land at this price again. Act fast before you miss out”

If you are interested in the lots in Pacific Outlook Estate contact Kevin Doolan on 0408192883 or Andrew Dowie on 0429391379.