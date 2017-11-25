Are you on Red Cross' naughty and nice list?

The Blood Banks Rachael Speechley helps Santa after his blood donation. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Forget Santa's naughty or nice list, the Australian Red Cross Blood Service has revealed it has a secret Christmas list of life savers.

The Blood Service revealed locals named Michelle, Peter, Jennifer, David, Amanda, Michael, Nicole, John, Sarah and Mark are most likely to give blood, topping the list for the most common donor names in Rockhampton.

Mark Farr making his 100th blood donation. Photo Contributed Contributed ROK160912blood1

Blood Service spokesperson Barry Lynch said it wasn't too late to add your name to the list, with 1481 local donations needed between now and January 7.

"At this time of year, many of us are looking forward to a well-earned holiday, but the need for blood never takes a break," said Mr Lynch.

"Australia needs 25,000 donations every week to meet patient demand and we need help to combat the expected drop-off in donations over the festive season.

"Many of our regular donors are away on holiday so we are asking new donors to roll up their sleeves and give blood at this critical time of year," he said.

Blood has a short shelf-life and cannot be stockpiled so must be donated in the days immediately before and after public holidays.

"Most at risk are the short-lived stocks of platelets, which last only five days from collection and are critical to the treatment of cancer patients," Mr Lynch said.

"Cancer treatments, emergencies, and other serious medical conditions don't stop for Christmas and there are thousands of Australians who rely on donated blood each and every day.

"We're asking people to factor a blood donation into their holiday plans - what better gift to give at Christmas than the gift of life.

"No matter what your name is, we would love to add you to our life savers list," he said.

Top ten female blood donor names in Rockhampton Top ten male blood donor names in Rockhampton Michelle Peter Jennifer David Amanda Michael Nicole John Sarah Mark Rebecca Robert Susan Matthew Karen Christopher Jessica Andrew Kylie Paul

To make an appointment to give blood, call 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au

BLOOD FACTS

One in three Australians will need donated blood, but currently only three percent of Australians are blood donors.

In the past twelve months, Rockhampton's blood donors have donated almost 10,000 times.

Giving blood takes less than one hour, and every donation can save three lives.