Are you ready to Challenge the Mountain?

THE days are falling off the calendar in the lead up to one of Rockhampton's most gruelling events - Challenge the Mountain.

The event, run by Frenchville Sports Club with help from Rockhampton Regional Council, is hoping to see hundreds of local and visiting athletes take on Mount Archer by feet or two wheels.

In its fifth year, the unique community event will see runners and cyclists start side by side.

Organisers have confirmed the event will cater for all levels, all ages in both running and cycling events over the weekend.

Anna Meares. Contributed

Challenge The Mountain is fast-becoming one of Queensland's most iconic mountain challenges for both runners and cyclists.

The track offers an unrelenting five-kilometre timed race at 10 per cent gradient, distinguishing it as the richest road cycling race in the World (per kilometre).

The winning prizes include $1,200 for the first open male and Female cyclist and first open male and female runner, adding up to $240 per km.

There are cash prizes for first, second and third male and female in open running and cycling categories plus age divisions in accomplished categories in both the cycling and running events.

CHALLENGERS: Rockhampton VidaFit Black team Clint Withers, Rhyce Philp, Dan Withers, Madi Minns and Will Glasby power their way to victory in the teams event at Challenge the Mountain last year. CONTRIBUTED

Competitors will also have the chance to rub shoulders with Australian sporting elite.

Anna Meares is one Rockhampton's own sporting heroes and has joined the GTM as an ambassador.

She is a three-time Olympian, two-time Olympic champion with five Olympic medals (gold and silver - London 2012, Silver - Beijing 2008, and gold and bronze - Athens 2004), a ten-time world champion across four different disciplines and a five-time Commonwealth Games champion.

And Meares will be in some good company.

Other ambassadors include Peter Reaburn a Professor and Head of Exercise & Sports Science at Bond University with an impressive surf lifesaving CV to back it up.

Reaburn is a former national champion in surf lifesaving, as a masters athlete he won the National Ironman Triathlon Championship (50-54 years) in 2005, completed the Grafton to Inverell bike race in 2007 and 2010, won a gold medal at the national surf lifesaving championships in 2017, won his age group in The Big Swim in Sydney in 2018, and currently holds three national records in relay events in masters swimming.

You may also recognise GTM's third ambassador from last year's event and the television hit, Australian Ninja Warrior.

Considered a 'deadly ninja', Jack Wilson is the 22nd Graduate of the Indigenous Marathon program.

He has competed in the New York marathon and a finalist on Australia Ninja Warrior.

He tried out for IMP because he believes there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and wanted a goal to focus on.

He wants to be a strong Indigenous role model in his community and to gain a better understanding of the health issues affecting the people in his community.

Wilson has always had a passion for running and was a talented cross country runner while at school and will be a fierce competitor up Mount Archer.

The uphill battle will kick off on September 7 with a dinner on the eve of the race.