Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The father's future was hanging in the balance.
The father's future was hanging in the balance. John Weekes
News

'Are you serious?' Accused trafficker's bail battle

John Weekes
by
7th Dec 2018 6:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FATHER'S supporters were devastated when bail was refused for the man facing more than 100 charges including drug and weapon trafficking.

Ripley painter Michael Constantinos Giallourakis, 36, applied for bail on Thursday.

Justice Elizabeth Wilson said the Crown case was not weak and prosecutors had claimed the guns were a "sinister aspect to his drug offending".

The Crown said Giallourakis had a major incentive to skip bail because gun trafficking carried a minimum five-year jail term.

Giallourakis also faced weapon supply and possession charges and drug supply charges, and allegedly offended when already on bail.

Defence counsel Sam Di Carlo said the weapon trafficking charge might sound dramatic but firearms allegedly involved were "a bunch of old guns" including .22 calibre weapons.

Giallourakis wanted to be able to support his family emotionally and financially, Mr Di Carlo said.

The court said Giallourakis had care of five children.

And referees described him as a good painter capable of earning money in that line of work.

Proposed bail conditions included Giallourakis not leaving Queensland without permission, not possessing weapons or illegal drugs, and not having contact with any co-accused.

It was also suggested Giallourakis stay away from international departure points and not apply for a passport.

But arguments against bail included the possible risks of Giallourakis harming witnesses and re-offending.

Justice Wilson said despite Mr Di Carlo's "strenuous" efforts, the re-offending risk was unacceptable.

Relatives of Giallourakis in court were upset when bail was refused.

Before leaving the courtroom, one told the judge: "Are you going to support my children? Are you serious?"

"How am I going to support my children? F--- me." -NewsRegional

bail application drugs guns ipswich court ipswich crime justice elizabeth wilson police ripley
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'SUSPICIOUS': Two bodies found at CQ caravan park

    'SUSPICIOUS': Two bodies found at CQ caravan park

    News A man and woman have died after suffering significant injuries at a Central Queensland caravan park.

    Man abused 14yo stepdaughter as wife recovered from illness

    premium_icon Man abused 14yo stepdaughter as wife recovered from illness

    News The man only stopped when the girl's brother walked in them

    CQU's former VC Bowman's portrait unveiled

    premium_icon CQU's former VC Bowman's portrait unveiled

    News A tribute to a man who has reshaped the region's education landscape

    $100m to improve life for CQ's Type 1 Diabetes sufferers

    premium_icon $100m to improve life for CQ's Type 1 Diabetes sufferers

    Health People in Capricornia will save up to $7,000 a year

    Local Partners