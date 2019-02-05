Areas of CQ expected to receive up to 20mm this week

AS FAR North Queensland struggles to keep afloat throughout the monsoonal downpour, Central Queensland is casting its eyes to the skies in hope of some rain of its own.

It appears the region will miss out on any flow-on affects of the trough, as the system is predicted to remain in the north and affect areas as far south as Mackay.

However, Rockhampton has still had some relief, with 4.4mm received up until 9am this morning, and 1.4mm received within half an hour at 10pm on Monday night.

Tomorrow the chance of rain will increase to 80 per cent for northern areas of Central Queensland, with a 40 per cent chance elsewhere.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak said Rockhampton can expect single figures this week, with 5-10mm tomorrow.

"Rockhampton will miss out on the heavy stuff at this stage,” he said.