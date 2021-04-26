Menu
Crime

Argument over housework leads to box thrown at car

Kerri-Anne Mesner
26th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
A man threw a plastic box containing his belongings at his partner’s car after she started an argument with him about his lack of effort to do housework.

Eion Mark Sculley, 37, pleaded guilty on April 21 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of common assault and breach a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen said Sculley and his partner were arguing about 2pm on April 7 at Yeppoon about Sculley’s lack of effort doing housework.

He said Sculley told the woman he was leaving, gathered his belongings and placed them in a large plastic box belonging to the victim and “stormed out into the front yard”.

Sergeant Ongheen said Sculley’s partner followed him and continued the argument with Sculley throwing the plastic container at the victim’s car, causing the container to break.

He said the defendant then tried grab car keys in order to get more of his belongings out of the car.

Sergeant Ongheen said the victim told Sculley to leave, “cool off” and get his belongings at another time.

He Sculley “launched” at the victim, grabbing her hand which held the keys.

Sergeant Ongheen said during the struggle, Sculley pushed the victim and pushed the “sharp metal” keys into her hand, causing a small injury and immediate pain.

He said the actions by the defendant caused the key chain to break into pieces and scatter keys over the front lawn.

Sergeant Ongheen said the victim screamed loudly for help, escaped from Sculley’s grip and ran inside the house, shutting the screen door.

He said Sculley left the residence and police attended after many calls from neighbours.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client, who had an 11-month-old son, worked full time as a plumber.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said there were no offences in the past five years on Sculley’s criminal record of a like nature.

“You have gone overboard trying to get the keys,” he said.

Mr Schubert sentenced Sculley to six months probation and convictions were recorded.

common assault domestic violence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

