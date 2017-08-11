ARIA award winning band The Whitlams coming to CQ

HIGH NOTE: The Whitlams will perform at Village Festival this weekend in Yeppoon.

A WEEKEND in the sun with the boys was too good to refuse for iconic the Australian band arriving on the coast this weekend.

It has been 15 years since The Whitlams toured through Rockhampton and band member Tim Freedman said they're looking forward to being back in CQ.

"We've never been to Yeppoon though so are looking forward to it," Tim said.

"I seen a photo of the stage area on the beach front and it looked like the perfect spot for a gig."

BACK IN CQ: The Whitlams will perform at the Village Festival this weekend in Yeppoon. Oly Begg

The Whitlams have just finished their 25 year anniversary tour around the country and will play their last gig at The Village Festival this weekend after months on the road.

"We like to keep our toes in the small regions,' he said.

Tim said the short trip will be full of the ARIA award-winning band's best songs and even a sneaky dip in the ocean between sets.

"Fans can expect all the greatest hits and it'll be a bloody good time I know it," he said.

"Village Festival has been getting a good gathering and it's good to see they've stuck to routine every year so we can't wait to arrive."