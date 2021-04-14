Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Topology will return to the Rockhampton region in May to hold their Creative Bootcamps. Picture: Contributed
Topology will return to the Rockhampton region in May to hold their Creative Bootcamps. Picture: Contributed
Music

Aria nominated quintet brings music workshops to CQ

Aden Stokes
14th Apr 2021 4:00 PM | Updated: 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Get ready to unleash your creativity through a series of music workshops hosted by an Aria nominated Brisbane-based quintet.

Topology will return to the Rockhampton region in May to hold its Creative Bootcamps.

Creative director of Topology Christa Powell said members of Topology and guest musicians would work with local students, teachers, and musicians of all ages in the workshops held in Rockhampton and Mount Morgan.

"In a world of rapid change, people need the right mix of skills to thrive," Ms Powell said.

"These workshops are aimed to help people express their feelings about how they manage a world of challenges and give them a sense of identity and belonging to the community through arts practice.

Topology Creative Bootcamp with John Babbage. Picture: Contributed
Topology Creative Bootcamp with John Babbage. Picture: Contributed

 

"It is a whole-of-community project focused on building connectedness to improve the wellbeing of the people of the Rockhampton region."

She said the project was also an opportunity to discover new talent and showcase the hard work and dedication of community arts organisations, teachers, and students.

The Creative Bootcamps are to be held at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre in Rockhampton from April 30 to May 3.

There will also be a workshop at the Mount Morgan School of Arts on May 2.

The community showcase will be held on May 3 at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre and will incorporate original music and songs composed by the local community, dance performances and music videos.

Registrations are open through Topology's Facebook page and website at www.topologymusic.com.

MORE STORIES:

Yeppoon artist bringing taste of Europe, Middle East to CQ

Central Queensland country artists team up for new song

Central Queensland musician receives funding to hold workshops

music workshop tmbcommunity topology music group what's on rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man assaults accused kidnapper and torturer outside court

        Premium Content Man assaults accused kidnapper and torturer outside court

        Crime The victim of an assault outside a courtroom made threats to his aggressor’s daughter and was set to be sentenced for kidnapping and torturing.

        125 jobs: Alliance reveals plans for $70m Rocky hangar

        Premium Content 125 jobs: Alliance reveals plans for $70m Rocky hangar

        Business The proposed facility would create 225 jobs, taking the work from Europe and...

        Ground breaks on new unit development at Yeppoon

        Premium Content Ground breaks on new unit development at Yeppoon

        News The 812 sqm block was sold for $160,000 in November 2020

        New data reveals alarming number of CQ patients left waiting

        Premium Content New data reveals alarming number of CQ patients left waiting

        Health Almost half of the patients were left waiting on ambulance stretchers at...