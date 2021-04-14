Aria nominated quintet brings music workshops to CQ

Topology will return to the Rockhampton region in May to hold their Creative Bootcamps. Picture: Contributed

Get ready to unleash your creativity through a series of music workshops hosted by an Aria nominated Brisbane-based quintet.

Topology will return to the Rockhampton region in May to hold its Creative Bootcamps.

Creative director of Topology Christa Powell said members of Topology and guest musicians would work with local students, teachers, and musicians of all ages in the workshops held in Rockhampton and Mount Morgan.

"In a world of rapid change, people need the right mix of skills to thrive," Ms Powell said.

"These workshops are aimed to help people express their feelings about how they manage a world of challenges and give them a sense of identity and belonging to the community through arts practice.

"It is a whole-of-community project focused on building connectedness to improve the wellbeing of the people of the Rockhampton region."

She said the project was also an opportunity to discover new talent and showcase the hard work and dedication of community arts organisations, teachers, and students.

The Creative Bootcamps are to be held at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre in Rockhampton from April 30 to May 3.

There will also be a workshop at the Mount Morgan School of Arts on May 2.

The community showcase will be held on May 3 at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre and will incorporate original music and songs composed by the local community, dance performances and music videos.

Registrations are open through Topology's Facebook page and website at www.topologymusic.com.

