Aria nominated quintet takes tour out west

Violinist and creative director of Topology Christa Powell said it was exciting to be bringing the tour to regional Queensland communities. Picture: Contributed

GET READY for an evening of music designed to inspire community conversation, collective reflection and renewed strength.

Brisbane-based quintet Topology is heading out west to Longreach to perform their WE WILL RISE recovery tour on the back of their new album release.

WE WILL RISE is a live performance of Topology music curated from back catalogue signature compositions and a new composition Drought Stories Texas and reflects Topology artists’ contemporary concerns.

TOPOLOGY TOUR: Bernard Hoey on viola, Dr Robert Davidson on bass, Therese Milanovic on piano, Christa Powell on violin and John Babbage on saxophone. Picture: Contributed

It has thematic links to the existential threat of climate disruption and the need for strength, hope, fortitude and resilience for recovery and collective healing on the back of traumatic natural events and a global pandemic.

It highlights the strength and resilience of humankind, and through this popular art form, demonstrates music’s intrinsic power to inspire and heal.

“Natural disasters like bushfires, floods, cyclones, drought and other traumatic events are extremely challenging for communities,” creative director and Topology virtuoso soloist Christa Powell said.

“Recovery takes time and cannot be done alone. Recovery is about community, strength and working together to rebuild.

“In WE WILL RISE, this assembly of tracks, both old and new, asserts our belief in optimism and the faith that we will pull through these times of crisis both individually, together and through the healing power of music.”

Topology is Australia’s foremost innovator of contemporary music with an unmatched style, unique approach to collaborations, cross genre creative projects and mentorship of young composers and artists.

Led cooperatively by principal artists, Co-Artistic Directors John Babbage and Dr Robert Davidson, Topology has worked with more than 23 Australian arts companies, dozens of emerging Australian composers and premiered more than 600 original works.

Established leaders and ambassadors for musical creativity in Australia, Topology continues to excel in creating original music, connecting artists through collaboration and enriching communities and audiences through shared creative and educational adventures.

Topology will perform live at the Longreach Civic Centre on November 25, at 7pm.

Tickets are on sale now for $10, with children 12 and under free and can be purchased at www.trybooking.com/BLWLR.