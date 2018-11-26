Grande accused of ‘milking’ ex’s death

Ariana Grande has been accused of ‘milking’ her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

ARIANA Grande has hit back at a troll on social media who accused her of "milking" the sudden death of her ex-boyfriend.

Over the weekend, the No Tears Left To Cry singer shared a throwback Thanksgiving photo of herself and rapper Mac Miller, who died from an overdose in September.

The post sparked a nasty response from a troll, who told Grande she was "milkin' this sh*t".

"I pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and I'm sending you peace and love," the singer, 25, replied.

Her direct response may have been gentle, but the frustrated star couldn't help venting about the comment a few minutes later in a tweet to her 59 million followers.

"Some of the sh*t I read on here makes me sick to my stomach," Grande wrote. "It scares me the way some people think and I don't like this world a lot of the time. If only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. That'd be sick."

Miller and Grande broke up earlier this year. Picture: GC Images

The singer's most recent single Thank U, Next features the line about her ex: "Wish I could say 'thank you' to Malcolm, 'cause he was an angel."

Grande dated Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, for nearly two years before they split in May.

Shortly after his death, a heartbroken Grande shared a tribute to him on Instagram, which featured a sweet video of the pair sharing a laugh.

"I adored you from the day I met you when I was 19 and I always will," Grande captioned the video.

"I can't believe you aren't here anymore," she continued. "I really can't wrap my head around it. We talked about this. So many times. I'm so mad, I'm so sad I don't know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For so long.

"Above anything else. I'm so sorry I couldn't fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you're okay now. Rest."