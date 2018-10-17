Menu
Ariana Grande speaks out via social media.
Music

Ariana breaks her silence on split from fiance

by Carlos Greer
17th Oct 2018 10:59 AM

ARIANA Grande is on a 'Wicked' mission to bounce back after ending her engagement to SNL star Pete Davidson, and reportedly returning that $93,000 ring.

The singer appeared at an NBC taping of A Very Wicked Halloween, a concert special that will celebrate the 15th anniversary of Broadway smash Wicked.

Sources told Page Six that Grande had skipped rehearsals, but was at Marquis Theatre on Tuesday, days after news broke that she and Davidson called off their engagement.

"She showed up to film the special even though she wasn't at rehearsal, so she's making her comeback," a source told Page Six. "She was incredible, she wore a green satin top and sang The Wizard & I."

Grande's "anxiety" almost kept her from doing it. She's also been mourning the death of her ex, Mac Miller.

Grande posted a pic of the Wicked taping in green lipstick with the caption, "Can't believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today … not today satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either … not no more u can suck my big green d**k … finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love."

Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel and Adam Lambert are also part of the special.

In the meantime, Davidson's reportedly pulled out of a scheduled appearance at Temple University, the school confirmed to Us Weekly.

Ariana Grande in selfies she posted to her Instagram stories.
