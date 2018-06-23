Ariana boasts about Pete’s penis

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Davidson confirmed that he is engaged to Grande. Picture: AP

IF YOU are an individual on the internet, there is little doubt you have come across the intensely public declarations of love that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have for one another.

While they primarily use Instagram to share their infatuation with each other, Grande has also become quite active on Twitter, and it's her tweets that are often provide the most revealing insights into their relationship. For instance, when news first broke of their engagement, she responded to her fans' tweets about the news, confirming that it was true.

Now, she's gone even further and in a since-deleted tweet, boasted about the size of Pete Davidson's penis.

A fan tweeted at the singer, asking "how long Pete is". The fan was quick to clarify that they were referencing the Sweetner interlude dedicated to Davidson that Grande teased previously. However, that didn't stop Grande from being cheeky with her response.

Ariana Grande is redefining the meaning of 'TMI' in real-time. Picture: Twitter.

"Like 10 inches? … oh f - … I mean … like a lil over a minute," she tweeted, exposing intimate details about Davidson's manhood.

While we're happy for the young couple that they evidently have a healthy sex life, one can't help but hope they soon realise that this kind of over-sharing doesn't make people believe in the longevity of their relationship.

It's not the first time the pair have hinted at X-rated side of their relationship, with Davidson often commenting on Grande's pictures with sexual allusions.

When she posted a promo shot for her new single, 'The Light Is Coming', he commented in quick succession, "the light is coming", followed by "Pete is coming". Not only this, but on a recent video of her rehearsing to the same song, he wrote, "I tried to comment something filthy but it didn't let me. i'll just tell you later :)".

Davidson is not afraid to be crude in his comments on Grande's pictures. Picture: Instagram

Davidson implying that the only thing stopping him from writing erotic fan fiction in his comments is Instagram's censorship. Picture: Instagram

Grande first revealed that she had named a song after Davidson on Twitter this week, after sharing a snippet of herself singing it. A fan asked what the song was named, to which the 'Break Free' singer responded, "pete!"

"The truth is ☕ I been the f - through it and life's too short to be cryptic n s - about something as beautiful as this love I'm in," she added, "so ǝʇǝԀ it is."

The pair started dating in May, after Grande split from rapper Mac Miller and Davidson broke up with actor Cazzie David. Matching tattoos and engagement swiftly followed, with the pair also moving into a $16 million apartment in Manhattan, according to TMZ.