Ariana releases intimate wedding photos

Ariana Grande has finally given fans a look at her intimate wedding to husband Dalton Gomez.

The No Tears Left to Cry singer, 27, posted a series of photos to Instagram of her and the real estate agent tying the knot at her home on May 15.

Dressed in a classic white silk Vera Wang wedding dress and bow-accented veil, Grande looked gorgeous as she kissed Gomez beneath dangling florals inside her $8.69 million Montecito, California, home.

Ariana Grande gives fans a look inside her intimate at home wedding to Dalton Gomez. Picture: Instagram/arianagrande

Gomez, meanwhile, opted for a classic black Tom Ford suit for their big day.

The 7 Rings singer shared behind-the-scenes photos of her getting ready for the ceremony, which was attended by less than 20 people.

RELATED: Ariana's moving message

Ariana Grande gives fans a look inside her intimate at home wedding to Dalton Gomez. Picture: Instagram/arianagrande

Grande, who is worth an estimated $230 million, wore her hair in her signature half-up, half-down, ponytail, with soft brown-toned make-up and winged eyeliner.

Ariana Grande gives fans a look inside her intimate at home wedding to Dalton Gomez. Picture: Instagram/arianagrande

Grande's parents, Joan Grande and Ed Butera, walked her down the aisle before giving her away to Gomez, 25, in front of a small group of those nearest and dearest to the bride and groom, Vogue reported.

Two days after the ceremony, Grande's rep confirmed to People that the Grammy winner and Gomez "got married," adding, "It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

RELATED: Ariana responds to sexuality rumours

Ariana Grande gives fans a look inside her intimate at home wedding to Dalton Gomez. Picture: Instagram/arianagrande

Gomez proposed to Grande in December 2020 with a pearl and diamond ring that had special meaning to the pop star, as the pearl appeared to come from a ring that her grandmother gave her. Grande's now-hubby also designed the pop star's "beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pavé (wedding) band" with Solow & Co jewellers.

The couple began dating in early 2020 and made their debut together just a few months later in her Stuck with U music video in April.

RELATED: Ariana Grande's new song makes political statement

Ariana Grande gives fans a look inside her intimate at home wedding to Dalton Gomez. Picture: Instagram/arianagrande

This is Grande's first marriage and second engagement, as she was previously set to walk down the aisle with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson before they broke things off in 2018.

This story originally appeared on NY Post and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Ariana releases intimate wedding photos

Ariana Grande gives fans a look inside her intimate at home wedding to Dalton Gomez. Picture: Instagram/arianagrande

Ariana Grande gives fans a look inside her intimate at home wedding to Dalton Gomez. Picture: Instagram/arianagrande