Ariana’s surprise backyard wedding

Ariana Grande is officially a married woman.

The US singer, 27, secretly wed her real estate agent boyfriend Dalton Gomez over the weekend in an intimate ceremony at her Montecito, California home. They were engaged in December after meeting in early 2020.

"They got married," Grande's representative confirmed to People.

"It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people.

"The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

A source added to People that both Grande and Gomez, who is 25, decided to choose Grande's multimillion-dollar Montecito home as the ideal location, set among the among the trees in the ritzy celebrity neighbourhood where the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live.

They "spend a lot of time there."

"It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house," the source added.

Grande, who is worth an estimated $230 million, bought her Montecito home off Ellen DeGeneres in June last year for $8.69 million. It is one of several luxury properties she owns.

Gomez, who works on high-end real estate deals, proposed to Grande in December with a pearl and diamond ring.

The pearl carried sentimental value for the Positions singer as it belonged to her grandmother.

The couple began dating early last year and made their public debut together a few months later in Grande and Justin Bieber's Stuck with Umusic video.

This is Grande's first marriage and second engagement, as she was previously set to walk down the aisle with SNL comedian Pete Davidson, whom she became engaged to in 2018 after a month of dating.

Gomez makes a rare non-celebrity partner for Grande, whose five-month relationship with Davidson was the regular subject of tabloid fodder.

Before that, she dated the late rapper Mac Miller for two years from 2016. He died of an accidental drug overdose four months after their 2018 split.

Prior to that, she dated rapper Big Sean for eight months in 2015.

