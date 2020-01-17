Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News 7/7/06 Armaguard van, by itself.
News 7/7/06 Armaguard van, by itself.
News

Armaguard truck blocks a lane of the Bruce Highway

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
17th Jan 2020 7:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

7.30AM: WET weather has caused an Armaguard Truck to crash on the Bruce Highway north of Bajool this morning.

Queensland Police said the vehicle “aquaplaned” on the wet road before rolling and ending up on its side at 6.25am.

One lane of the Bruce Highway is blocked and police are directing traffic around the vehicle.

Police confirmed that there were no injuries from the crash and QFES were working to make the area safe.

An Armaguard representative is currently at the scene.

More to follow.

armaguard bajool breaking news tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Capricornia

        premium_icon Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Capricornia

        News Residents are urged to prepare for damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

        • 17th Jan 2020 6:36 AM
        Late Rocky builder was everyone’s mate

        premium_icon Late Rocky builder was everyone’s mate

        News KEVIN, Kev or Kevie - no matter what people called Kevin Lauga, they all called him...

        Water access an issue for Alton Downs rural fireys

        premium_icon Water access an issue for Alton Downs rural fireys

        News A LEADER of the Alton Downs Rural Fire Brigade says improving access to water will...

        School pipeline ruled out as a water lifeline

        premium_icon School pipeline ruled out as a water lifeline

        News SOME property owners in the Ridgelands and Alton Downs areas are so desperate to...