Armaguard truck blocks a lane of the Bruce Highway

7.30AM: WET weather has caused an Armaguard Truck to crash on the Bruce Highway north of Bajool this morning.

Queensland Police said the vehicle “aquaplaned” on the wet road before rolling and ending up on its side at 6.25am.

One lane of the Bruce Highway is blocked and police are directing traffic around the vehicle.

Police confirmed that there were no injuries from the crash and QFES were working to make the area safe.

An Armaguard representative is currently at the scene.

More to follow.