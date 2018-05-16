Armchair travel sessions to inspire future journeys

TRAVELLING to countless corners of the globe, Yeppoon local Tanya Lynch is a wealth of jet-setting knowledge.

With the passion to constantly expand her understanding of the world, Tanya will be sitting down with CQ locals and passing on her knowledge of one recent journey.

An initiative by Livingstone Shire Council Library, The Armchair Travel series gives locals the opportunity to share their stories and experiences with the community, while inspiring others to embark on a journey themselves.

Tanya owns VUE, a restaurant just a stone's throw away from the beautiful Capricorn coast foreshore, which combined with her love of photography brought about a chance meeting with renowned Melbourne-based photographer Ewan Bell.

"I love travelling overseas,” she said.

"I researched and googled everywhere and found Ewan Bell, a photographer in Melbourne who does food photography workshops.

"He told me they were doing a workshop in Laos, and asked did I want to join, and I said "of course”.

Workshopping their way around Laos, one of most ethnically diverse countries in the region, Tanya said she fell in love with this country that is still rich in tradition.

"It was just incredible. Laos would never have been a place I would have thought to visit, but I am always keen to try to go to different places,” she said.

"I was absolutely fascinated by the place, it's definitely somewhere people should travel.

"It's like it's a hidden secret. It's not a real hotspot destination to go to, but I am so happy to have experienced it.

"I didn't expect to love it so much.”

Heading to Laos in a group well-versed with where to go, Tanya said the armchair event is a great way for her to pass on her knowledge to anyone who is interested in visiting.

"They knew all the best places to go,” she said.

"So we went to the best restaurants, the best cooking classes, knowing where to go into the mountains to watch people make cotton.

Libraries, Arts and Culture Councillor Pat Eastwood said the Armchair Travel Series had become a very popular event at the Yeppoon Library.

"Armchair Travel is a fantastic opportunity for local residents to share their unique travelling experiences with a broader circle of friends, while being able to show off photos, souvenirs and any cultural traditions or foods they enjoyed as part of their excit-ing adventures,” Cr Eastwood said.

"There have been some fantastic presentations on a wide range of countries including India, America, China, Vietnam, and even in our own backyard such as North West and Lady Musgrave Island on the Great Barrier Reef.

"The idea of exotic travels being brought to life right here in our coastal town of Yeppoon really helps broaden people's knowledge, gain future travelling tips and enjoy a night out learning many different wonders of the world.

"If you have an interesting, lively and passionate tale that will captivate the public, I encourage you to speak with some of our wonderful library staff and put your name down to participate in this fantastic series.”

Armchair Travel: South-East Asia will take place on Wednesday May 16 at the Yeppoon Library from 6pm-7pm.