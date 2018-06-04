Armed assault in Nth Rocky leaves one man hospitalised

Dect Snr Sgt Luke Peachy addressed media about an assault in North Rockhampton on Saturday night.

TWO Rockhampton men were attacked with a wooden baseball bat and an iron crowbar following banter on social media, police say.

Police were called to the carpark of The Metro Centre at about 8.30pm on Saturday, where they found the two armed men and their victims.

Both attackers fled in a vehicle when police arrived.

Police later located and arrested one of the men, aged 18.

Police say both victims received facial injuries, including a large cut to the eye.

One man has been charged with two counts of assault resulting in bodily harm while armed.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old accomplice, who is still at large.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachy said it would appear banter on social media led up to the attack.

"There was some banter over social media and as a result, two persons have been assaulted,” Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachy said.

"One of those persons has received a rather large laceration over his eye and was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital for treatment.”

The other victim received minor facial injuries including a cut mouth.

The circumstances leading up to the assault are under investigation, police say.

Det Sen Sgt Peachy said the assault was "very concerning”, particularly considering the men had allegedly armed themselves with weapons.

"We could've obviously seen a lot more serious injuries,” he said.

"There were a number of witnesses assisting police investigations.

"We've also obtained an amount of evidence via social media.”

Det Sen Sgt Peachy appealed for the second man to give himself up.

"The person who was involved with this, we know who you are, and we're keen to speak to you,” he said.

"If you'd like to hand yourself over so we can make further enquiries in relation to this matter, that would be appreciated.

"Likewise, anyone who knows the current whereabouts of this person, they can contact either Rockhampton Police or Crime Stoppers.”